Primetime Ratings: NBC's ‘Chicago’ Dramas Down But Still Strong

NBC earned the top spot in Wednesday prime, with its Chicago dramas setting the pace. NBC’s 1.0 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, was good for first place. It had a 5 share.

ABC and CBS were next at 0.6/3.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both rated a 1.1 on NBC and Chicago P.D. did a 1.0. All three were down a tenth of a point.

On ABC it was The Goldbergs at 0.8 and Schooled at 0.7, both comedies up a tenth. Modern Family was down a tenth at 0.8 and Single Parents was flat at 0.6. Stumptown rated a level 0.4.

CBS had Undercover Boss and Criminal Minds at flat 0.7s, and SWAT fell 17% to 0.5.

Univision got a 0.5/3. Ringo grew 20% to 0.6 and Amor Eterno was a flat 0.5. Rubi got a 0.6, same as its premiere the night before.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.4/2. Fox had 9-1-1: Lone Star reruns.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and La Dona at 0.3, before El Senor de los Cielos got a 0.4. All three were flat.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Riverdale got a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, both dramas flat.