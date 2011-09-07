Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Leads Tuesday

NBC brought home the ratings victory on Tuesday night with

an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. America's Got Talent, number

one for the night, fell a tenth to a 2.9. Its lead-in It's Worth What? also dropped a tenth to a 1.1.

CBS repeats beat out ABC's night of finales with an overall 1.6/4.

ABC's Take the Money and Run and Combat Hospital remained flat at 1.5 and

0.9, respectively, and gave the network an overall 1.4/4.

Fox (0.8/2) and the CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.