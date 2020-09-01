Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Warrior’ Special

NBC scored highest in Monday prime, with an American Ninja Warrior special leading the way. NBC posted a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That squeaked by Telemundo’s 0.4/3, with Univision just behind at 0.4/2.

The American Ninja Warrior special ran 8-10 p.m. and got a 0.5. Dateline NBC tallied a 0.4.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos rated a 0.4 and the two-hour Cennet finale got a 0.5 and a 0.4, up from the previous week’s 0.3

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos both got a level 0.4. The premiere of Dulce Ambicion scored a 0.3.

CBS posted a 0.3/2 and Fox a 0.2/2. CBS had comedy reruns and then Love Island fell 25% to 0.3. A Bull repeat closed out prime.

Fox had the 2015 movie Love the Coopers.

ABC got a 0.2/1 with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Whose Line is it Anyway? rated a flat 0.2 and Penn & Teller: Fool Us lost a tenth for a 0.1.