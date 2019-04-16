Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Vivacious ‘Voice’

NBC won the Monday ratings race, riding The Voice to the title. NBC had a 1.1 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat ABC and Fox, which both did a 0.9/4.

Monday’s prime shows were up against the March Madness final the week before. The Voice ticked up 8% to 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Enemy Within fell off 14% to 0.6.

ABC had American Idol up 9% at 1.2 and The Fix at a level 0.5.

Fox had The Resident down 22% at 0.7 and 9-1-1 off 15% at 1.1.

CBS did a 0.7/3. It was The Neighborhood at 1.0 and Man With a Plan at 0.8, both comedies flat. The Code did a 0.6, down a tenth from the military legal drama premiere, and Bull was a flat 0.6.

Telemundo got a 0.5/2 with Betty En NY setting the pace at 0.6. Univision did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a flat 0.3 and Arrow fell a tenth to 0.2.