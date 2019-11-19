Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Vital ‘Voice’

NBC won the Monday ratings race, The Voice leading the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by the 0.9/4 posted by ABC.

The Voice did a 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Bluff City Law a 0.5. Both were flat with last week.

On ABC, Dancing with the Stars lost 10% for a 0.9 from 8 to 10, and The Good Doctor picked up 13% to 0.9.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.5/2. CBS had The Neighborhood at 1.0 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.8, both up a tenth. All Rise and Bull did flat 0.6s.

Fox had repeats.

Telemundo got a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos all got 0.5s for Telemundo. The first two were flat and El Senor went up a tenth.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.4 and Cuna de Lobos a 0.5, then El Dragon a 0.3. La Rosa lost a tenth, Cuna gained a tenth, and Dragon lost a tenth.

The CW tallied a 0.2/1, with All American and Black Lightning both flat at 0.2.