Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Vikings-Cowboys

NBC was the big winner in Sunday ratings, as Sunday Night Football paced the net to a 4.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 20 share. That topped the 2.5/10 that Fox rated.

Football Night in America fell 25% to 1.9 on NBC and the pre-game dropped 4% to 4.9. The game, Vikings versus Cowboys, rated a 5.9, same as Patriots-Ravens last week.

Fox had football leading in to The OT at 5.3. The Simpsons got a 2.1 (up over the previous week’s 0.8, when football did not lead in) and Bless the Harts shot up 80% to 0.9. Bob’s Burgers grew 33% to 0.8 and Family Guy went up 50% to 0.9.

ABC did a 0.7/3 and CBS a 0.6/2. ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos and Kids Say the Darndest Things at 0.7, AFHV down 22% and Kids up 17%. Shark Tank grew 33% to 0.8 and The Rookie increased 20% to 0.6

On CBS, 60 Minutes did a 0.8 and God Friended Me a 0.6, both down substantially with an NFL game leading in last week. NCIS: Los Angeles rated a flat 0.6 and Madam Secretary lost a tenth for a 0.3.

Univision rated a 0.4/1 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. On Univision, Aqui y Ahora went up 33% to 0.4 and two hours of Reina de la Cancion rated a 0.3 and 0.4 after last week’s 0.4. Cronicas was up a tenth to 0.3.

On Telemundo, it was FIFA Copa Mundial up 50% to 0.3 and two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.4. El Secreto de Selena scored a flat 0.2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Batwoman got a 0.3 and Supergirl a 0.2, both shows flat.