Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Vigorous ‘Voice’

NBC got the top score in Monday ratings, The Voice leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.2/5 put forth by Fox.

On 8 to 10 p.m., The Voice grew 14% from last week to 1.6 while Manifest did a flat 1.1.

On Fox, The Resident was good for a level 0.9 and 9-1-1 went up 17% to 1.4.

ABC did a 1.1/5 and CBS a 0.7/3. On ABC, The Great Christmas Light Fight got a 1.1 from 8 to 10, same as it opened to last year, and The Good Doctor did a flat 1.2.

CBS aired reruns.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.4/1 with Arrow up 33% to 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at a flat 0.3.