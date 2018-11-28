Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘This Is Us’ Fall Finale

NBC got top prize in Tuesday ratings, its hot shows such as This Is Us leading the network to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was CBS at 1.0/4.

The Voice ticked up 7% to 1.5 on NBC and This Is Us grew 11% to 2.0 with its fall finale. This Is Us returns Jan. 15. New Amsterdam tallied a flat 1.1.

On CBS, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer scored a 1.7, down a tenth of a point from its airing a year ago. Repeated dramas followed.

ABC did a 0.9/4. The Conners scored a 1.4 and The Kids Are Alright a 0.9, both level with last week. Black-ish posted a 0.9 and Splitting Up Together a 0.7, then The Rookie got a 0.8. All three were up a tenth of a point.

Fox scored a 0.7/3. The Gifted did a flat 0.6 and Lethal Weapon went up 17% to 0.7.

The CW tallied a 0.5/2. The Flash got a 0.6 and Black Lightning a 0.3, both shows flat.

Univision was also at 0.5/2 while Telemundo posted a 0.4/2.