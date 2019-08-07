Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Surging ‘AGT’

NBC easily won Tuesday prime ratings, as America’s Got Talent led to a 1.3 for the network in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was ABC at 0.8/4.

America’s Got Talent got a 1.4, jumping from a 1.3 at 8 p.m. to 1.6 at 9 p.m. The variety show, with Jay Leno as guest judge, went up 17% from last week. Bring the Funny went up 29% over last week to 0.9

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise got a 1.0 from 8 to 10, down 23% from its premiere, and led into repeats.

Fox and Telemundo both did a 0.4/2. Fox had Spin the Wheel and First Responders Live both doing a 0.4, both down a tenth.

Telemundo had Un Poquito Tuyo at 0.3 and Betty en NY at 0.5, both up a tenth over last week, and Preso No. 1 at a level 0.4.

CBS and Univision both got a 0.3/2. On CBS it was Love Island at 0.4 and an NCIS rerun, then the Blood & Treasure finale at 0.3. Both new episodes were flat.

Univision had La Reina Soy Yo up 33% at 0.4 and La Rosa de Guadalupe down 25% at 0.3, then Sin Miedo a la Verdad at a level 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Pandora got a 0.1 and The 100 finale got a 0.2, both shows flat.