Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Strong ‘Voice’

NBC got first place in Monday prime ratings. The Voice paced the Peacock to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by the 0.8/4 tallied by ABC.

The Voice got a 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Making It a 0.5, both shows flat.

On ABC, The Great Christmas Light Fight shot up 29% from 8 to 10 for a 0.9 and led into a Good Doctor repeat.

CBS did a 0.6/3. The Neighborhood went up 29% to 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola rated a flat 0.7. All Rise lost 17% for a 0.5 and led into a Bull repeat.

The CW, Fox, Telemundo and Univision all did a 0.4/2. On CW, Batwoman shot up 100% to 0.6 and Black Lightning grew 50% to 0.3.

On Fox, a holiday episode of Beat Shazam got a 0.5 and The Moodys lost 57% from its opener for a 0.3.

Telemundo had El Sultan up 50% for a 0.3, the El Final Del Paraiso finale up 25% at 0.5 and El Senor de los Cielos at a level 0.5.

On Univision it was 0.4s for Ringo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon. Ringo and La Rosa lost a tenth and El Dragon was flat.