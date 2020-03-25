Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Strong ‘This Is Us’ Finale

NBC put up the highest score in Tuesday prime ratings, with the This Is Us finale setting a high number. NBC got a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped CBS’s 1.1/5.

Ellen’s Game of Games ticked up 8% to 1.4 and the This Is Us finale shot up 21% to 1.7. The premiere of Council of Dads got a 0.7.

On CBS it was NCIS up 30% for a 1.3 and FBI grew 38% to 1.1, then FBI: Most Wanted increased 25% to 1.0.

Fox got a 0.8/3 and ABC a 0.7/3.

Fox had The Resident at 0.8 and Empire at 0.7, both flat.

On ABC it was The Conners down 8% to 1.1 and Bless This Mess at a flat 0.7. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both got a 0.6, Mixed-ish down a tenth and Black-ish flat. For Life got a level 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had the Ringo finale at 0.7 and Amor Eterno at 0.6, both up a tenth. Sin Miedo a la Verdad did a level 0.4.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.5, La Dona at 0.4 and Operacion Pacifico at 0.3. The first two were flat and Operacion lost a tenth.

The CW had a 0.1/1 with repeats.