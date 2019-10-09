Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Strong-ish ‘This Is Us’

NBC had the top spot in Tuesday prime ratings, hit This Is Us pacing the Peacock to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.9/4 over at CBS.

The Voice did a flat 1.5 on NBC and This Is Us a 1.6, before New Amsterdam tallied a 0.8, the latter two losing a tenth of a point.

On CBS, it was NCIS down 15% at 1.1 and FBI off 20% at 0.8, then NCIS: New Orleans at a level 0.7.

Fox got a 0.8/4 and ABC a 0.7/3.

On Fox, The Resident scored a flat 0.7 and Empire slid 11% to 0.8.

On ABC, it was The Conners at a flat 1.1 and Bless This Mess up a tenth at 0.8. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both got a 0.7 and Emergence a 0.5. Mixed-ish and Black-ish were flat and Emergence dropped 29%.

Univision rated a 0.5/3. La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.5 and La Usurpadora a 0.6, then El Dragon a 0.5. All three were up a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.5/2. The premiere of The Flash got a 0.6, down 25% from last year’s opener, and a Batwoman repeat followed.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final del Paraiso both scored a 0.4 and No Te Puedes Esconder tallied a 0.3, all three flat.