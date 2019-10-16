Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Still Strong ‘This Is Us’

NBC got the top score in Tuesday ratings, This Is Us leading the Peacock to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.9/4 that CBS posted.

The Voice lost 13% for a 1.3 on NBC and This Is Us dropped 6% for a 1.5. New Amsterdam rated a flat 0.8.

On CBS, NCIS got a level 1.1 and FBI went up 13% to 0.9. NCIS: New Orleans scored a flat 0.7.

Fox had a 0.8/3 and ABC a 0.7/3. Fox had The Resident at 0.7 and Empire at 0.8, both flat.

On ABC, The Conners did a flat 1.1 and Bless This Mess dropped 13% for a 0.7. Mixed-ish got a level 0.7 and Black-ish slid 14% to 0.6. Emergence rated a flat 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a flat 0.4 and El Final Del Paraiso shot up 25% to 0.5. El Senor de los Cielos scored a 0.7, level with its premiere.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and La Usurpadora at 0.5, La Rosa flat and La Usurpadora down a tenth. El Dragon was down 20% to 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.4/2. The Flash fell 17% from its premiere to 0.5 and the season premiere of Arrow posted a 0.3.