Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘SNF’

NBC won the Sunday prime battle, with Sunday Night Football pacing the network to a 5.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 22 share. That topped the 2.0/8 that CBS tallied.

Football Night in America did a 2.4 on NBC, before the Cowboys-Giants contest rated a 6.2, down 17% from last week’s game.

On CBS, a football overrun led into 60 Minutes at 2.6. Last week’s 60 Minutes rated a 0.8. Big Brother was up 6% to 1.7 and an NCIS: Los Angeles repeat followed.

ABC and Fox were both at 0.7/3. ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun, then Celebrity Family Feud was up 13% to 0.9. $100,000 Pyramid fell 22% to 0.7 and a To Tell the Truth repeat closed out prime.

On Fox, it was repeated comedies.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.