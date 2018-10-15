Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Sizable ‘SNF’ Showing

NBC was the big winner in Sunday prime ratings, as Sunday Night Football, Patriots versus Chiefs, led the net to a 5.0 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 19 share. That beat the 1.5/6 that CBS rated.

It was the first Sunday night that The CW programmed in a decade. The network did a 0.5/1, as Supergirl and Charmed both scored a 0.5.

Football Night in America grew 24% to 2.6 on NBC and the game, with an 8:30 kickoff, posted a 6.1. Last week’s game rated a 6.0.

CBS had an NFL overrun leading into 60 Minutes at 1.9, well ahead of last week’s 0.8. God Friended Me climbed 22% for a 1.1 and NCIS: Los Angeles was up a tenth of a point at 0.9, before Madam Secretary scored a flat 0.6.

Fox did a 0.8/3. Comedy repeats led into a new The Simpsons at 1.0, down considerably from last Sunday’s 1.8, and Bob’s Burgers slipped 31% to 0.9. Family Guy dropped 27% to 0.8 and Rel fell 29% to 0.5.

ABC scored a 0.7/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos went up 29% to 0.9 and Dancing with the StarsJunior scored a 0.7, level with its premiere, before Shark Tank grew 17% to 0.7 and The Alec Baldwin Show opened to a 0.4.

On the CW, Supergirl opened to the same rating it did a year ago.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/1 and Univision a 0.3/1.