Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Scorching ‘Manifest’

NBC won opening night of the broadcast networks’ fall season, a robust opener for Manifest leading the net to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat the 1.4/5 that CBS tallied.

NBC had The Voice season premiere at 2.0 and drama Manifest at 2.2. The Voice did a 2.6 in its premiere last September.

On CBS, the premieres of The Big Bang Theory did a 2.4 and Young Sheldon a 1.7. Magnum P.I. opened to a 1.2 and the Bull season premiere rated a 0.9.

Fox had a 1.3/5. The Resident premiere did a 1.1 and 9-1-1 a 1.6, after a 2.3 the previous night leading out of football.

ABC had a 1.2/5. Dancing with the Stars did a 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m., down from last year’s 1.7 opener. The Good Doctor premiere did a 1.4 after last year’s 2.4 series starter.

Telemundo did a 0.6/3, with the El Senor de los Cielos finale at 0.8.

Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us did a 0.2, as did Whose Line Is It Anyway? Both lost a tenth of a point. The CW’s new shows start in early October.