Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Rising ‘Voice’

NBC took Monday ratings honors, as The Voice led the network to a 1.3 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.9/3 that both ABC and Fox scored.

The Voice grew 7% to 1.6 across two hours and Running Wild With Bear Grylls fell 11% from its opener at 0.8.

For ABC, Dancing with the Stars: Athletes posted a 1.0, then The Crossing was good for a 0.5. Both shows were flat with last week.

On Fox, the Lucifer finale grew 14% to 0.8 and The Resident’s season closer was a flat 0.9.

CBS was at 0.8/3. A Big Bang Theory repeat led into Man With a Plan up 13% at 0.9 and the Superior Donuts finale elevating 29% to 0.9, then another Big Bang Theory repeat, and Elementary at a level 0.6.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.4/1, with Supergirl up 25% to 0.5 and iZombie at a flat 0.3.