Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Repeats

NBC had the top score in Tuesday’s prime, despite the network airing repeats across the night. NBC had a 0.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Univision was a hair off the pace at 0.5/3.

CBS got a 0.4/3 and ABC a 0.4/2.

Fox and Telemundo posted 0.3/2s.

The CW did a 0.1/1.

NBC had two hours of America’s Got Talent recap and a World of Dance rerun.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida down 20% for a 0.4 and Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 both at 0.5, Amor flat and Como up a tenth.

CBS had reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

On ABC it was a rerun of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times. The premiere of What Would You Do? got a 0.4.

Fox had reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

On Telemundo it was Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at flat 0.3s, and Enemigo Intimo down a tenth for a 0.2.

The CW had DC’s Stargirl at a flat 0.2 and a repeated Tom Papa comedy special.