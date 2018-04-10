Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Powerful ‘Voice’

NBC won the prime ratings prize Monday, as The Voice led the network to a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.3/5 that ABC put up.

The Voice did a flat 1.9 across two hours, while Good Girls grew 11% for a 1.0.

On ABC, American Idol ticked up 7% to 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. Drama The Crossing lost 20% from its premiere to come in at 0.8.

CBS scored a 0.8/3, as Kevin Can Wait rated a 0.9 and Man With a Plan a 0.9., both comedies flat. Superior Donuts did a level 0.8 and Living Biblically slid 25% to 0.6, then Scorpion dropped 13% to 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.

Fox rated a 0.4/1 with repeats of Lucifer and The Resident.

The CW did a 0.3/1. The DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season finale rated a 0.4 and iZombie a 0.2, both shows flat.