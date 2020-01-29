Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Potent ‘This Is Us’

NBC had the top score in Tuesday ratings, with This Is Us leading the way to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by the 0.9/5 that CBS posted.

Ellen’s Game of Games started off prime for NBC at a flat 1.0 and This Is Us lost 7% for a 1.3. New Amsterdam rated a flat 0.7.

On CBS it was NCIS up 10% for a 1.1 and FBI at a level 0.9. FBI’s Most Wanted got a flat 0.7.

Fox and Univision both scored a 0.6/3. Fox had The Resident at 0.7 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back posted a 0.6, both level with last week.

On Univision it was Ringo and Amor Eterno at 0.6 and Rubi at 0.5. Ringo and Rubi gained a tenth and Amor stayed flat.

ABC did a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On ABC, The Conners lost 10% for a 0.9 and Bless This Mess was a flat 0.6. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both got a 0.5 and the Emergence finale a 0.3, those three flat with last week.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Dona and El Senor de los Cielos all got a 0.4. Exatlon and El Senor were flat and La Dona gained a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Special Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye got a 0.2 and the Arrow finale a level 0.3.