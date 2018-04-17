Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With OK ‘Voice’

Thanks in large part to a down but still strong The Voice, NBC took the ratings prize in Monday’s prime, scoring a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 1.1/4 put up by ABC.

The Voice dropped 11% to 1.7 across two hours, then Good Girls rated a flat 1.0.

On ABC, it was American Idol for two hours down 13% at 1.3, then The Crossing off 13% at 0.7.

Fox did a 0.8/3, with Lucifer down a tenth of a point at 0.7 and The Resident at a flat 0.9.

CBS rated a 0.7/3. Kevin Can Wait scored a flat 0.9 and Man With a Plan down 11% at 0.8. Superior Donuts was good for a 0.8 and Living Biblically a 0.6, both shows flat. Scorpion closed out prime at a level 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.5/2, as did Telemundo.

The CW scored a 0.4/1, with Supergirl returning down a tenth at 0.5 and iZombie up 50% to 0.3.