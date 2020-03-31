Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mostly Vibrant ‘Voice’

NBC had the top score in Monday ratings, The Voice leading to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 1.0/5.

The Voice got a 1.6 and 1.7 across two hours, down from a 1.8 and 1.7 last week. Manifest fell 13% to 0.7.

Fox had 9-1-1 at a flat 1.3 and Prodigal Son down 13% to 0.7.

ABC got a 0.9/4 and CBS a 0.6/3. ABC had a Celebrity Family Feud repeat and 20/20 at 0.8. The finale of The Good Doctor scored a level 1.1.

CBS had reruns leading into the James Corden special HomeFest at 0.5.

Univision posted a 0.6/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe up 17% to 0.7, Amor Eterno at 0.6 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad at 0.4, the latter two flat.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.5 and La Dona at 0.4, then a coronavirus special at 0.4. All were flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway rated a 0.2, same as it did last time out in the fall, and Roswell, New Mexico was down a tenth at 0.1.