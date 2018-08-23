Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mighty ‘World of Dance’

NBC won the Wednesday ratings race with a strong showing from World of Dance, the network posting a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/5 put up by Fox.

America’s Got Talent scored a flat 1.5 and World of Dance went up 9% to 1.2 from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Fox, MasterChef was good for a 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., up 11% from last week.

CBS did a 0.8/4, as Big Brother scored a flat 1.6. Repeats of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds followed.

ABC was at 0.6/3. Repeated comedies led into The Story of the Royals at 0.6.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2, both level with last week.

The CW was at 0.1/1. Burden of Truth did a flat 0.2 and was followed by a Supergirl repeat.