Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mighty ‘Voice’

NBC clobbered the competition with The Voice, scoring a 1.5 in Monday prime in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. ABC and CBS were the runners-up at 0.7/3.

The Voice grew 14% to a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and America’s Got Talent: A Holiday of Champions got a 1.2.

On ABC, The Great Christmas Light Fight did a 0.7 from 8-10, up a tenth from last week, when it was on at 10 p.m. 2018: In Memoriam got a 0.6.

On CBS, The Neighborhood lost 23% for a 1.0 and Happy Together dropped 30% with a 0.7. Magnum P.I. and Bull repeats followed.

Fox got a 0.5/2 with reruns of The Resident and 9-1-1.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.

The CW did a 0.1/0 with repeats of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.