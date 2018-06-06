Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mighty ‘AGT’
NBC won Tuesday ratings by a mile, as summer staple America’s Got Talent led the net to a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 9 share. That easily beat Fox, which posted a 0.6/3.
America’s Got Talent did drop 8% from its premiere to a 2.2 from 8 to 10 p.m., while World of Dance slid 11% from its season starter to a 1.6.
On Fox, Beat Shazam scored a 0.7 and Love Connection a 0.5, both off a tenth of a point from last week’s premieres.
CBS did a 0.6/2, with repeated dramas leading into 48 Hours: NCIS at a flat 0.5.
ABC rated a 0.5/2 with repeated comedies.
Univision also scored a 0.5/2, while Telemundo rated a 0.4/2.
The CW was at 0.3/1 with a repeated The Flash, then a new The Hundred at a level 0.3.
