Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mighty ‘AGT’

NBC won Tuesday ratings by a mile, as summer staple America’s Got Talent led the net to a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 9 share. That easily beat Fox, which posted a 0.6/3.

America’s Got Talent did drop 8% from its premiere to a 2.2 from 8 to 10 p.m., while World of Dance slid 11% from its season starter to a 1.6.

On Fox, Beat Shazam scored a 0.7 and Love Connection a 0.5, both off a tenth of a point from last week’s premieres.

CBS did a 0.6/2, with repeated dramas leading into 48 Hours: NCIS at a flat 0.5.

ABC rated a 0.5/2 with repeated comedies.

Univision also scored a 0.5/2, while Telemundo rated a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1 with a repeated The Flash, then a new The Hundred at a level 0.3.