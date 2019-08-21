Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Massive ‘AGT’

NBC won Tuesday prime ratings, America’s Got Talent leading the net to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was ABC at 0.8/4.

America’s Got Talent went up 14% to 1.6 and Bring the Funny did a flat 0.7.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise lost a tenth for a 1.1 across two hours and was followed by repeats.

CBS and Telemundo did 0.4/2s. CBS had repeats across prime.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4, both down a tenth. Preso No. 1 rated a flat 0.3.

Fox and Univision both did a 0.3/2. Fox had a rerun of The Resident and First Responders Live down a tenth at 0.3.

Univision had La Reina Soy Yo at 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca and Sin Miedo a la Verdad at 0.3, all three shows flat.

The CW got a 0.2/1, with Pandora at 0.2 and Mysteries Decoded at 0.1. Pandora was up a tenth and Mysteries was flat.