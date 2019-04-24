Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hearty ‘New Amsterdam’

NBC won a soft night for ratings, taking the Tuesday title with an assist from New Amsterdam. NBC’s 0.8 in viewers 18-49 and 4 share, per the Nielsen overnights, bested the 0.6/3s put up by ABC, CBS, Fox and Telemundo.

The CW and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

On NBC, The Village did a flat 0.6 and The Voice slid 10% for a 0.9, then New Amsterdam went up 33% for a 0.8.

On ABC, American Housewife got a flat 0.8 and was followed by a Bless This Mess repeat. Black-ish lost 13% for a 0.7 and a new Bless This Mess dropped 22% from its premiere for a 0.7. The premiere of docu-series 1969 did a 0.4.

CBS had NCIS reruns before NCIS: New Orleans was down a tenth at 0.6.

Fox had MasterChef Junior at 0.7 and Mental Samurai at 0.5, both series flat.

La Reina del Sur did a 0.7 on Telemundo, off from its 0.9 premiere.

On The CW, The Flash lost a tenth of a point for a 0.5 and the Roswell, New Mexico finale scored a level 0.3.