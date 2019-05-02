Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hearty ‘Billboard Awards’

NBC was the big winner in Wednesday ratings, as the 2019 Billboard Music Awards led the network to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. That topped the 1.0/5s that both CBS and Fox posted.

The Billboard Awards took up all of prime. The telecast also did a 2.1 last year.

CBS had Survivor at a flat 1.4 and The Amazing Race was down a tenth of a point at 0.9, then SEAL Team posted a level 0.7.

Fox had Empire at 1.1 and Star at 0.9, both shows flat.

ABC scored a 0.7/3. The Goldbergs rated a 1.0 and Schooled a 0.8, both down a tenth, then Modern Family fell 17% to 1.0 and Single Parents lost 13% for a 0.7. Whiskey Cavalier slid 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2, with La Reina del Sur at 0.7, down a tenth from last week.

Univision got a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1, with both Riverdale and Jane the Virgin at 0.2. Riverdale lost a tenth and Jane was flat.