Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Growing ‘World of Dance’

NBC won the Wednesday ratings race, with World of Dance pacing the network to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 0.8/4 that CBS and Fox tallied.

World of Dance grew 10% to 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m., before Reverie posted a flat 0.4.

On CBS, Big Brother was good for a level 1.5 before repeated dramas aired.

On Fox, MasterChef slipped 10% to 0.9 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back fell 22% to 0.7. Fox won the Wednesday race last week.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/3.

ABC was at 0.5/3 with repeated comedies and then a Shark Tank rerun.

Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2.1. Burden of Truth rated a 0.2 and The Originals scored a 0.3, both shows flat with last week.