Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Ebullient ‘Ellen’s

NBC won the top spot in Tuesday prime ratings, a hot Ellen’s Game of Games leading to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 1.0/4.

Ellen’s Game of Games grew 7% to 1.5 for NBC and This Is Us lost 11% for a 1.7, before New Amsterdam logged a level 1.0.

For CBS, NCIS did a flat 1.3 and FBI went up 25% to 1.0, then NCIS: New Orleans did a flat 0.8.

ABC got a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.6/2.

ABC had American Housewife up 13% for a 0.9 and The Kids Are Alright down 13% to 0.7, then Black-ish at 0.8 and Splitting Up Together at 0.6, both comedies flat. The Rookie fell 14% to 0.6.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon did a 0.7 and The Gifted a 0.5, both dramas flat.

The CW did a 0.4/2. The Flash got a 0.6 and Roswell, New Mexico a 0.3, both down a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.