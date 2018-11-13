Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Consistent ‘Voice’

NBC got top honors in Monday’s prime ratings, as The Voice led to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was ABC at 0.9/4.

NBC had The Voice at a flat 1.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. while Manifest fell 15% to 1.1.

ABC had Dancing With the Stars down 18% at 0.9 from 8 to 10, then The Good Doctor off 23% at 1.0.

CBS did a 0.8/3 and Fox a 0.6/2.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and The CW a 0.4/2, then Telemundo did a 0.4/1.

On CBS, The Neighborhood ticked up 10% to 1.1 and Happy Together was a flat 0.8. Magnum P.I. did a 0.8 and Bull a 0.8, both shows level with last week.

On Fox, it was repeats of The Resident and 9-1-1.

The CW had Arrow up 67% to 0.5 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow up 33% for a 0.4.