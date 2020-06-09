Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Consistent ‘Titan Games’

NBC won the Monday ratings race, with The Titan Games leading the net to the win. NBC’s 0.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share, beat the 0.5/3 that Univision posted.

The Titan Games got a flat 0.8. The Wall got a 0.7 and Songland posted a 0.5, both losing a tenth of a point.

On Univision, Te Doy La Vida got a 0.5, as did Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2. Amor lost a tenth and the other two shows were flat.

ABC had a 0.4/3. The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons took up all of prime.

CBS and Fox both scored a 0.4/2. CBS had reruns of comedies, All Rise and Bull.

Fox had repeats of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Cennet got a 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos a 0.3, then La Reina del Sur 2 a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW got a 0.2/1 A Whose Line Is It Anyway? rerun led into Roswell, New Mexico, which fell 50% to 0.1.