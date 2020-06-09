Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Consistent ‘Titan Games’
‘The Wall’ and ‘Songland’ dip on NBC
NBC won the Monday ratings race, with The Titan Games leading the net to the win. NBC’s 0.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share, beat the 0.5/3 that Univision posted.
The Titan Games got a flat 0.8. The Wall got a 0.7 and Songland posted a 0.5, both losing a tenth of a point.
On Univision, Te Doy La Vida got a 0.5, as did Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2. Amor lost a tenth and the other two shows were flat.
ABC had a 0.4/3. The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons took up all of prime.
CBS and Fox both scored a 0.4/2. CBS had reruns of comedies, All Rise and Bull.
Fox had repeats of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star.
Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Cennet got a 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos a 0.3, then La Reina del Sur 2 a 0.2. All three were flat.
The CW got a 0.2/1 A Whose Line Is It Anyway? rerun led into Roswell, New Mexico, which fell 50% to 0.1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.