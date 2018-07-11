Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Consistent ‘AGT’

NBC rolled to a noisy win in Tuesday prime ratings, with America’s Got Talent leading the way to a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In a distant second were ABC and Fox at 0.6/3.

America’s Got Talent scored a 2.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., flat with last week, while World of Dance lost 7% for a 1.3.

On ABC, repeated comedies led into the special 20/20: Triumph in Thailand at 0.6. The Last Defense grew 25% to 0.5.

On Fox, Beat Shazam did a 0.7 and Love Connection a 0.5. Both shows were level with last Tuesday.

CBS weighed in at 0.5/2 with repeated crime dramas.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/2 with strong showings from Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos. Univision tallied a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The Hundred went up 50% to 0.3 and the premiere of The Outpost rated a 0.2. The Outpost is a fantasy-adventure series about a survivor seeking out the killers of her family.