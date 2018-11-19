Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Bears-Vikings

NBC was the hefty winner in Sunday ratings, as Sunday Night Football led the network to a 4.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. In second was Fox at 1.9.7.

The game featured the Bears versus the Vikings. Football Night in America fell 24% and the game itself slipped 18% to 5.3. Last week featured the Cowboys versus the Eagles.

On Fox, an NFL overrun led into The OT at 2.8. The Simpsons shot up 78% to 1.6 and Bob’s Burgers grew 20% to 1.2, then Family Guy posted a flat 1.1 and Rel climbed 20% for a 0.6.

CBS scored a 0.8/3. 60 Minutes lost 50% en route to a 1.0 and God Friended Me dropped 20% to 0.8. NCIS: Los Angeles got a 0.8 and Madam Secretary a 0.6, both shows level with last week.

ABC was at 0.7/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos rated a flat 0.8 and Dancing with the Stars Junior went up 17% to 0.7. Shark Tank elevated 33% for a 0.8.

Univision did a 0.5/2 as Nuestra Belleza Latina set the pace. Telemundo scored a 0.3/1.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Supergirl did a 0.3, as did Charmed. Both shows were flat.