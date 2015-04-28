Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘Voice’ Stays at Monday Low

NBC led the broadcasters on Monday with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Voice and The Night Shift were both even with last week with a 2.6 and 1.3, respectively.

ABC was second in the demo with a 1.7/5 and first among total viewers. Dancing With the Stars dipped 5% to a 2.0 and Castle fell 7% to a series-low 1.3.

CBS returned Stalker from a nine-week hiatus to its new Monday time slot. The drama was up 17% from its last episode with a 1.4. Earlier, 2 Broke Girls was down 19% to a 1.7 and Mike & Molly dipped 10% to a 1.8. NCIS: Los Angeles stayed even with last week’s series-low 1.4. CBS finished in third with a 1.5/5.

Fox was right behind with a 1.4/4. Gotham was down a tenth to a 1.5 and The Following was steady at a 1.2.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. The Originals (0.5) and Jane the Virgin (0.4) were even with last week.