Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘Voice’ Grows

NBC had the top score in Tuesday ratings, putting up a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share. Second was CBS at a distant 1.2/5.

The Voice did a 2.3 on NBC, up a tenth of a point from last week, and This Is Us wasdown 10% to 2.8. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders rated a 1.1, down a tenth of a point.

CBS had NCIS down 13% at 1.4 and Bull at a flat 1.2, before NCIS: New Orleans climbed up 10% to 1.1.

ABC was at 1.1/4 as its comedies dropped from their premieres. The Middle fell 13% to 1.4 and Fresh Off the Boat dropped 15% to 1.1. Black-ish slipped 13% to 1.3 and The Mayor was off 17% at 1.0, before Kevin (Probably) Saves the World fell 20% to 0.8.

The CW, Fox and Telemundo scored a 0.8/3. The CW had the premiere of The Flash at 1.0, down a tenth from its May finale, and the season debut of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 0.6, level with its spring season finale.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon was down 18% to 0.9 and The Mick fell 22% to 0.7, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine also at 0.7, which was flat for the comedy.

Telemundo had Eliminatorias Copa Mundial at 0.8 and ElSeñor de los Cielos at 0.9.

Univision was at 0.5/2.