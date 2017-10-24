Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice’

NBC gathered the most ratings points Monday, the network posting a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. The Voice fell 9% to 2.1 across two hours, before The Brave did a flat 1.0.

ABC was next at 1.5/5. Dancing with the Stars slipped 13% to 1.3 from 8 to 10, then The Good Doctor was off 10% to 1.9.

CBS did a 1.3/5. The Big Bang Theory grew 7% to 2.9 and 9JKL climbed 17% to 1.4. Kevin Can Wait went up 9% to 1.2 and Me, Myself and I scored a flat 0.9, before Scorpion did a level 0.8.

Fox scored a 0.9/3, with Lucifer at a flat 0.8 and The Gifted down a tenth of a point at 1.0.

Telemundo did a 0.7/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.4/1. Supergirl rated a 0.5 and Valor a 0.2, both shows flat with last week’s performance.