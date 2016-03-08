Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice’

NBC took the Monday broadcast ratings bonanza easily with a 2.7 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 9 share. ABC was runner-up at 1.8/6, then Fox at 1.4/4, CBS at 1.2/4 and The CW at 0.3/1. The Voice did a 3.2, down 6% from last week’s premiere, and Blindspot a flat 1.8 on NBC.

On ABC, The Bachelor slid 12% to 2.2, while Castle was a flat 1.1.

On Fox, Gotham did a 1.5 and Lucifer a 1.3, both dramas level with their numbers a week before.

CBS aired repeats throughout prime, while The CW had Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin both at 0.3, the pair flat with their last performance.