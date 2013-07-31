Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'Talent' Dips
NBC won Tuesday with an overall 2.1 rating/7 share with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent
dipped a tenth from last week to a 2.7.
Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance held
steady with a 1.4.
ABC's Extreme Weight Loss was even with last week's
1.1 to put the network in a tie with CBS' repeats with an overall 0.9/3.
The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? was down two tenths
from last week to a 0.8, while Capture premiered to a 0.4, up a tenth
from what Perfect Score did in the time slot last week. The CW finished
with a 0.6/2.
