Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'Talent' Dips

NBC won Tuesday with an overall 2.1 rating/7 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent

dipped a tenth from last week to a 2.7.

Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance held

steady with a 1.4.

ABC's Extreme Weight Loss was even with last week's

1.1 to put the network in a tie with CBS' repeats with an overall 0.9/3.

The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? was down two tenths

from last week to a 0.8, while Capture premiered to a 0.4, up a tenth

from what Perfect Score did in the time slot last week. The CW finished

with a 0.6/2.