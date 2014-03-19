Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as New Comedies Rise

NBC came out on top Tuesday with adults 18-49, posting an overall 2.5 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Voice was even with last Tuesday's 3.5, while freshman comedies About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher improved from last week. About a Boy rose 10% to a 2.2 and Fisher ticked up 6% to a 1.8. Chicago Fire was even with last week's 1.9.

CBS returned its lineup from a week off to finish in second with a 2.1/6, but first among total viewers with nearly 14 million. NCIS was down 4% from its last episode to a 2.4, while NCIS: Los Angeles rose 10% to a 2.3. At 10 p.m., Person of Interest rose 6% to a 1.8.

ABC finished third with a 1.1/3. The Goldbergs rose 7% to a 1.6 and Trophy Wife improved 11% to a 1.0. Mind Games sank 13% from last week to a 0.7. At 8 p.m., the special Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe drew a 1.4.

Fox aired the 100th episode of Glee, which rose 22% from last week to a 1.1, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine dipped a tenth to a season-low 1.1, following a repeat of New Girl. Fox was in fourth with a 1.0/3.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. Both The Originals and Supernatural each fell a tenth from their previous episodes to a 0.7 and 0.8, respectively. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Originals drew a 0.6 and Supernatural garnered a 0.8.