Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday As Lineup Falls To Lows

NBC led Tuesday night with adults 18-49 with an overall 3.0 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Biggest Loser dipped 10% from last week to a 1.8, while The Voice fell 15% to a 3.5. Both were season lows.

CBS was in second with a 2.5/7. NCIS was even at a 3.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles rose 4% to a 1.6. At 10 p.m., Person of Interest was down 18% to a series-low 1.8.

Fox was in third as The X Factor, airing out of its current timeslot, was down 25% from its last episode to a 1.5.

ABC was in fourth with a 1.2/3. Following a repeat of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Goldbergs was even with last week's 1.7 and Trophy Wife rose 17% to a 1.4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. With 18-49s, The Originals was even with last week's 0.9 and Supernatural was flat as well at a 1.1. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Originals and Supernatural rose two tenths each to a 0.9 and 1.1, respectively.