Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday Despite ‘Voice,’ ‘Undateable’ Lows

NBC led Tuesday night among the broadcasters with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Voice was even with last week’s cycle low of 2.5, while Undateable fell 13% to a 1.3, a season low. One Big Happy was even with last week’s 1.1 and Chicago Fire returned from two weeks off down 20% to a 1.6.

CBS led among total viewers and was third in the demo with a 1.1/3, despite airing mostly repeats. A special CSI: Cyber episode drew a 1.2, down 20% from its last regular Wednesday episode.

ABC was second in the demo with a 1.3/4. Fresh Off the Boat was even with last week’s 1.5 and Repeat After Me rose 10% to a 1.1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. slipped a tenth to a 1.5 and Forever inched up 11% for its finale to a 1.0.

The CW topped Fox for fourth with a 1.0/3. The Flash declined 14% to a 1.2, tying its lowest rating and iZombie slipped 13% to a 0.7.

Fox finished with a 0.8/3. Hell’s Kitchen was down 15% to a 1.1 and Weird Loners slipped another tenth to a 0.5.