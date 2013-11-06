PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'Biggest Loser' Rises, 'Voice' Falls to Low

NBC

led Tuesday night with adults 18-49 with an overall 2.9 rating/8 share,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Biggest Loser rose

17% from last week to a 2.1, while The Voice fell

another 8% to a new season-low 3.3.

CBS' NCIS again

beat ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at 8 p.m. with a 2.9, down a tenth from last week.

NCIS:Los Angeles dipped

8% to a 2.4 and Person of Interest matched

last week's 1.9. The network took second with a 2.4/7.

Fox was in third with a 1.6/4. Returning from a couple weeks

off, Dads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine were each even at a 1.4 and 1.6, respectively. New Girl rose 11% to a 2.0 and Mindy Project improved 15% to a 1.5.

ABC's S.H.I.E.L.D.,

returning from a week off, fell a tenth to a 2.5. Despite having a new S.H.I.E.L.D. as a lead in, The Goldbergs and Trophy Wife — which were each given full-season pickups last

week — were down, with Goldbergs

falling 12% to a 1.5 and Trophy Wife

dipping 14% to a 1.2. The 10 p.m.

special, In the Spotlight With Robin

Roberts CMAs drew a 0.7. ABC placed fourth overall with a 1.5/4.

The

CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. With 18-49s, The Originals dipped

a tenth to a 0.9 and Supernatural fell

two tenths to a 0.9. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Originals fell

a tenth to a 0.8 and Supernaturalwas down two tenths to a 0.9.