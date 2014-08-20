Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as ‘AGT’ Ties Low

NBC won a Tuesday night filled mostly with repeats with an overall 1.6 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Food Fighters rose a tenth to a 1.4, while America’s Got Talent fell 10% to tie its series low of 1.9.

ABC tied with CBS’ repeats for second with a 0.9/3. Extreme Weight Loss fell 25% to a 0.9 and a special 20/20 drew a 0.8.

Fox and The CW aired repeats.