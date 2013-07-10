Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'AGT' Rises Slightly
NBC won Tuesday with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got
Talent rebounded 4% from last week to a 2.5 while Off Their Rockers at
8:30 p.m. was up 25% to a 1.0.
Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance
remained flat with a 1.5.
ABC, which took fourth with a 0.9/3, saw Extreme Weight
Loss rise 10% from last week's season low to a 1.1.
CBS and The CW aired repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.