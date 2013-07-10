Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'AGT' Rises Slightly

NBC won Tuesday with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got

Talent rebounded 4% from last week to a 2.5 while Off Their Rockers at

8:30 p.m. was up 25% to a 1.0.

Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance

remained flat with a 1.5.

ABC, which took fourth with a 0.9/3, saw Extreme Weight

Loss rise 10% from last week's season low to a 1.1.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.