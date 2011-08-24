PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Top Prize Tuesday With 'Americas Got Talent'

NBC was able to

take the Tuesday ratings victory with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent

rose 14% from last week to post a 3.2, while its lead-in, It's Worth What?,

remained steady at 1.1.

CBS and ABC tied

for second with a 1.5/4 each. CBS aired repeats while ABC aired a mostly-new

night of programming. Take the Money and Run was up two tenths to a 1.6

and CombatHospital rose a tenth to a 1.0.

Fox (0.8/2) and

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.