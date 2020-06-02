Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Titan Games’
Everything goes up on NBC
NBC had the winning score in Monday primetime, with The Titan Games pacing the net to the top score. NBC got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second were ABC and Fox at 0.6/3.
The Titan Games climbed 14% from its premiere to 0.8, and The Wall shot up 60% to 0.8. Songland grew 20% to 0.6 for NBC.
ABC had a Celebrity Family Feud rerun and the two-hour The Baker and the Beauty finale went up 38% with its 0.6 and 0.5.
Fox had reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lonestar.
CBS and Univision both scored a 0.5/3. CBS had reruns.
On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno up 20% to 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 got a level 0.5.
Telemundo rated a 0.3/2, with 0.3s for Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and a news special. Cennet and 100 Dias stayed flat.
The CW did a 0.3/1. Special Iconic: TLC got a 0.3 and Roswell, New Mexico went up a tenth at 0.2.
