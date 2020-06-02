Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Titan Games’

NBC had the winning score in Monday primetime, with The Titan Games pacing the net to the top score. NBC got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second were ABC and Fox at 0.6/3.

The Titan Games climbed 14% from its premiere to 0.8, and The Wall shot up 60% to 0.8. Songland grew 20% to 0.6 for NBC.

ABC had a Celebrity Family Feud rerun and the two-hour The Baker and the Beauty finale went up 38% with its 0.6 and 0.5.

Fox had reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lonestar.

CBS and Univision both scored a 0.5/3. CBS had reruns.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno up 20% to 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 got a level 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2, with 0.3s for Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and a news special. Cennet and 100 Dias stayed flat.

The CW did a 0.3/1. Special Iconic: TLC got a 0.3 and Roswell, New Mexico went up a tenth at 0.2.