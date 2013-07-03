Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as 'Talent' Falls to Season Low

NBC won Tuesday with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent

declined 12% from last week to a season-low 2.3 while Off Their Rockers at

8:30 p.m. was down 20% to a 0.8.

Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance fell

12% to a 1.5.

In third was CBS with a 1.2/4, which saw Big Brother

tie its series low of 1.8 in its Tuesday premiere, which was down 18% from last

Wednesday's premiere and also off by a tenth from Sunday.

ABC, which took fourth with a 0.9/3, saw therecently renewed Extreme Weight Loss tie its season low of 1.0,

falling 17% from last week.

The CW aired all repeats.