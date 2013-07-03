Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as 'Talent' Falls to Season Low
NBC won Tuesday with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent
declined 12% from last week to a season-low 2.3 while Off Their Rockers at
8:30 p.m. was down 20% to a 0.8.
Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance fell
12% to a 1.5.
In third was CBS with a 1.2/4, which saw Big Brother
tie its series low of 1.8 in its Tuesday premiere, which was down 18% from last
Wednesday's premiere and also off by a tenth from Sunday.
ABC, which took fourth with a 0.9/3, saw therecently renewed Extreme Weight Loss tie its season low of 1.0,
falling 17% from last week.
The CW aired all repeats.
