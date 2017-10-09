Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘Sunday Night Football’ Grows

NBC scored the top ratings Sunday, asSunday Night Footballled the network to a 4.3 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 15 share. Fox was runner-up at 3.0/11.

Football Night in America did a 2.7 on NBC, down 21% from last week’s pre-game, before Sunday Night Football, Chiefs versus Texans, went up 6% to 5.2.

Fox had an NFL overrun, then The OT at 4.7. Comedies The Simpsons did a 2.2, up 57% from last week, Ghosted a 1.4 that stayed level with its premiere, Family Guy up a tenth of a point at 1.4 and Last Man on Earth also up a tenth at 1.0.

CBS scored a 1.0/3, as 60 Minutes weighed in at 1.1 (with an NFL lead-in a week before, the newsmag had rated a 2.0) while Wisdom of the Crowd fell 29% to 1.0. NCIS: Los Angeles slipped 17% to 1.0 and the premiere of Madam Secretary did a 0.8, up a tenth from its May season finale.

ABC did a 0.7/2. The Toy Box scored a flat 0.4 and the season premiere of America’s Funniest Home Videos a 0.9. Shark Tank fell 15% to 1.1 and Ten Days in the Valley dropped 33% from premiere to a 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.