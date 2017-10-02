Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Sunday Night Football’

NBC was the big winner in Sunday ratings, riding Sunday Night Football to a comfy win. NBC did a 4.6 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 17 share. CBS was next at 1.7/6.

NBC’s Football Night in America grew 6% to 3.4, while Sunday Night Football, Colts versus Seahawks, slipped 8% to 4.9.

CBS enjoyed a football boost too, the NFL leading into 60 Minutes, which rated a 2.0, down 20%. Wisdom of the Crowd premiered at 1.4. The season premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles did a 1.2, up a tenth from its May finale, and a SEAL Team repeat followed.

Fox scored a 1.3/5. After a Simpsons repeat, the season premiere of Bob’s Burgers rated a 1.3, up from its 0.7 spring closer, and the premiere of The Simpsons a 1.4, up 56% from its season finale. Ghosted had a 1.4 for its series premiere, and the season opener of Family Guy did a 1.3, up 30% from its last season’s finale. Last Man on Earth rated a 0.9, up 29% from its spring finale.

ABC was at 0.9/3. The premiere of Toy Box scored a 0.4 and the premiere of Shark Tank a 1.3 across two hours, then the series opener of Ten Days in the Valley a 0.6.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.